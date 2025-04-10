Fire breaks out at temple chamber of Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Calcutta High Court after a fire broke out inside the temple chamber near East Gate on Thursday afternoon.

Four fire tenders doused the flames after almost one-and-a-half hours.

According to sources, the fire broke out in the meter box of the temple chamber. Within a few moments, thick black smoke started spreading in the building and the premises. The lawyers and the respondents were struck with panic.

Several lawyers who were inside their chamber rushed out to a safe place. The police personnel deployed in the High Court informed the fire brigade. After a while, four fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire fighters managed to control the flames within a short period of time following which the cooling process was carried out for sometime. It is suspected that a short circuit in the meter box had triggered the flames. No injury was reported.