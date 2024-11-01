Fire breaks out at Siliguri vegetable market

Siliguri: A fire broke out on Friday morning at a vegetable market near Siliguri’s town station, damaging three shops. According to traders, smoke was first spotted emerging from a garlic-onion stall and the flames rapidly spread to neighbouring stalls.

Two fire engines arrived at the scene and controlled the blaze. However, the damage was extensive, with two stalls completely gutted. Traders estimate the total loss from the fire to be around Rs 12 lakh.

Sanjay Sharma, Councillor of Ward 18, visited the site after learning of the incident. Expressing concern he said: “The fire has hit traders hard, especially during the festival season. I would discuss with Mayor Gautam Deb if the administration can arrange compensation to the traders or provide relief to them. I will try my level best to help them.”