Fire breaks out at SER Hospital, none injured

Kolkata: Panic spread among the patients of the South Eastern Railway (SER) Hospital in Garden Reach after a fire broke out at the Operation Theatre (OT) of the Eye department on Tuesday morning. According to sources, around 6:40 am, a fire broke out inside the OT of the Eye department on the second floor. Immediately the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel started shifting the patients admitted there.

Meanwhile, a section of hospital staff started using the fire extinguishers to douse the blaze. Within a few moments, three fire tenders were pressed into action. However, before the fire tenders reached, the situation was controlled. No injury was reported. “A minor fire had broken out from the air conditioning machine in the OT of the Eye department. The situation was taken care of within 15 minutes,” said an officer of the SER.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the viaduct of Metro in the Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, Metro services were suspended in between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash stretch. The blaze was doused within a short period of time using fire extinguishers. In the meanwhile, truncated Metro services were active between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar. Normal train services were started at 7.05 pm.