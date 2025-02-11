Fire breaks out at school in Karaya, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in Palm Avenue of the Karaya area on Tuesday afternoon, after a fire broke out at a reputed English medium school triggering panic among the local residents.

Two fire tenders doused the flames within a short period. According to sources, on Tuesday around 12:15 pm, a fire broke out inside a room on the third floor of the school building. Due to the ongoing renovation, the school was closed and no students or teachers were present. Some labourers working on the renovation noticed a spark in the air conditioner duct followed by smoke. Immediately they informed the security personnel who subsequently informed the police and the fire brigade.

Two fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments. Around 1 pm, the fire was doused.In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a rubber factory, in Rishra in Hooghly, on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the inflammable objects stored inside the factory, the fire quickly spread. About five fire tenders controlled the fire after a couple of hours.