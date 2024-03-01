Fire breaks out at school hostel

Tension spread in the Wellington area under jurisdiction of Muchipara Police Station after a fire broke out at the hostel of a school behind the Raja Subodh Mullick Square on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, on Friday around 12:05 pm, fire broke out in a room of the hostel of Lee Memorial Girls High School. At that time, classes were going on in the school opposite to the hostel.

Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. The classes in the school were also suspended. Within a few moments, three fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost one-and-a-half hours, the blaze was brought under control. Two hostel rooms were gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that a short circuit triggered the fire.