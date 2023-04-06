Fire breaks out at Santoshpur Railway Station, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Santoshpur Railway Station area in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section after a fire broke out on Thursday evening.



A few local trains were cancelled owing to the situation.

According to sources, around 6:30 pm a fire broke out at a shop adjacent to platform number 2.

Within moments the flames started spreading to other unauthorised shops adjacent to it. Initially, three fire tenders were reportedly pressed into action. Later more fire engines were sent as the intensity of the flames was quite high.

Around 8 pm the fire was doused and normal movement of trains started from around 8:15 pm. No reports of any injury was received. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.