Fire breaks out at RG Kar Hosp, none injured

Kolkata: Panic spread at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out at the Microbiology department.

According to sources, around noon on Thursday, a fire broke out in a hot air oven inside the Microbiology department. While the hot air oven was in use suddenly the temperature increased and the instrument caught on fire.

Immediately the department was evacuated and staff members of the hospital tried to douse the fire. Suddenly the instrument reportedly exploded.

Meanwhile, two fire tenders were pressed into action. Within a short span of time, the fire was doused. It is suspected that a short circuit in the electricity connection had triggered the flames. No injury was reported.

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.