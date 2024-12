Darjeeling: On the heels of the devastating fire at 11 Mile, Kalimpong on Saturday, another fire broke out in Kalimpong on Sunday.

At around 8 pm, a fire broke out in a residential building at the 10th Mile, opposite Tirpai Fatak.

Timely intervention of two fire engines from the fire station managed to control the blaze within half-an-hour. There were no reports of any injury or loss of life.