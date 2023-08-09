Fire breaks out at Rabindra Sadan Metro Station, none injured

: Tension spread inside the Rabindra Sadan Metro Station premises after a fire broke out at a reservation counter of the South Eastern Railway (SER) around 7:25 am on Wednesday.

Three fire tenders were pressed into action and the flames were doused after an hour after which the cooling process was carried out.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning, when the SER staff was preparing to open the reservation counter located on the first floor of station gate number 3, smoke was spotted emanating from an air conditioner. An alarm was raised immediately and the office was evacuated within moments. Since there were no people present at the moment besides the SER employees, a major accident was averted. Meanwhile, Bhowanipore Police Station and the fire brigade were also informed.

However, SER authorities informed that initially their employees used fire extinguishers to bring the fire under control.

In light of the incident, the reservation office could not be opened at its scheduled time. Although the smoke had spread inside the Metro station, services remained unaffected.

The reservation counter started functioning from 3:20 pm. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. SER authorities reportedly claimed that no documents