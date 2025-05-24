Fire breaks out at Punjab National Bank on Sevoke Road, none injured

Siliguri: A fire broke out at the Punjab National Bank branch located on Sevoke Road in Siliguri on Friday morning, causing panic in the busy area. The incident occurred around 10:30 am while the bank had just opened, prompting a swift evacuation by staff.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire originated in the manager’s cabin and reportedly spread through the electrical wiring system. Three fire engines from the Siliguri Fire Station rushed to the scene, working swiftly to bring the flames under control. “The fire could have caused significant destruction had it occurred at night. Fortunately, since the bank had just opened for the day, employees were present and able to act quickly. Our prompt response and the bank’s internal fire extinguishing systems played a crucial role in preventing a major disaster,” said Ranveer Chowdhury, the Sub-Officer of Siliguri Fire Station. Police from Panitanki Outpost also arrived on-site to assist in securing the area.

Pritam Ghosh, Chief Manager of the Punjab National Bank’s Siliguri branch, confirmed that while some electronic equipment and computers were damaged in the blaze, customer documents remained safe. “All important files were stored in a fireproof cabinet. The vault was untouched and customer data is fully secure,” he said.

Initial investigations by the fire department suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical or mechanical fault. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.