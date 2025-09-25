Fire breaks out at Puja pandal, ‘no major damage’

Kolkata: A minor fire broke out in the Puja pandal of Chetla Agrani in South Kolkata on Thursday, but the flames were put out before any major damage, fire brigade sources said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service, but before they reached the spot, the Puja committee members doused the blaze. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 21 inaugurated the popular Puja, organised by senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. A Puja committee member said the fire was spotted on the upper parts of the marquee at around 2:30 pm and it was contained within 30 minutes. The Puja committee announced closure of the pandal “due to an unprecedented mishap” and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to visitors.

“Keeping in mind public safety, we have taken the step. We will allow visitors as early as possible,” a statement issued by the Puja committee said. It said that a technical fault in illumination caused by heavy rain, which drenched the decorations on Tuesday, might have resulted in the fire.