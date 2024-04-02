Fire breaks out at office building, none hurt

Kolkata: Situation in Salt Lake Sector V became tense after a fire broke out at an office building early on Monday morning.



Three fire tenders doused the flames within an hour.

According to sources, the fire broke out on the 11th floor of Globsyn Crystal building in Salt Lake Sector V around 5:30 am on Monday. A call centre was operating on that floor at that time. A few maintenance staff of the building spotted smoke coming out from the elevator service room next to the office.

Within moments the flames were visible. Immediately, the fire alarm was raised and the floor was evacuated. The fire brigade and police were also informed.

Meanwhile, a few staff tried to douse the flames using the fire extinguisher cylinders. They were unable to douse the flames, but due to the use of the fire extinguishers, the fire was prevented from spreading. Within a few moments, three fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost 45 minutes the fire was doused. No injury reported. The cause of the fire is yet to

be ascertained.