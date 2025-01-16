Fire breaks out at National Med College

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) after a fire broke out at an Operation Theatre (OT) on Thursday afternoon.

Though a surgery was going on at the time of the incident, no one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, on Thursday sometime around 4:30 pm, smoke was seen coming from an electrical connection inside the OT located on the first floor of the Emergency building. At the same time, a surgery was going on with the patient reportedly kept on ventilation during the process. Immediately the surgery process was paused and security personnel were informed. Within a few moments, the situation was brought under control and the surgery resumed.

Over the issue, panic had spread among the relatives of the patients admitted at the hospital. However, after a while, the situation became normal. It is suspected that a short circuit in the electrical connection had triggered a fire due to which smoke was spotted. No flames were seen however.