Fire breaks out at Mehta Building in Burrabazar, no injuries reported

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the Mehta Building in central Kolkata’s business hub, Burrabazar, on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.



Though 10 fire tenders were pressed into action, four water jets were used to douse the flames. According to sources, around 4:10 pm on Tuesday a fire broke out inside a godown where chemicals, some medicines and a few orthopaedic equipment were stored on the third floor.

Initially, four fire tenders were pressed into action. The electricity connection to the building was cut off as a precautionary measure.The ground floor shops were closed and the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Considering the area was congested, six additional fire tenders were dispatched. The fire was brought under control around 7:15 pm.

It is suspected that a short circuit in the electrical connection was the cause behind the blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. Till last reports came in, the cooling process was underway to bring down the heat and ensure that there was no pocket fire.