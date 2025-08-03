Fire breaks out at med manufacturing plant, none hurt

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a historic medical factory at Bondel Road in Kolkata on Saturday late afternoon. At least 10 fire tenders managed to douse the flames after over three hours. A firefighter sustained serious injuries after falling from the ladder while trying to approach the first floor of the factory through the window, as the staircase was inaccessible due to fire. He has been admitted to a private hospital near Ruby Crossing on EM Bypass.

The fire at Dey’s Medical was reported at around 4.30 pm. Initially, the factory’s firefighting team tried to douse the flames, but with chemicals being stored, the flames spread rapidly, and a thick column of smoke engulfed the building and its adjacent areas. There have been no reports of any employee being trapped inside the factory. “We will conduct a forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the fire,” a senior fire officer said.