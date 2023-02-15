Fire breaks out at jute mill in Kamarhati, none hurt

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Kamarhati after a fire broke out at the Prabartak Jute Mill on Tuesday morning. After almost two hours, three fire tenders managed to control the flames.



According to sources, around 8:45 am, a fire broke out at the mill, and flames were noticed at the storage unit where jute is stored. Police and fire brigade were informed immediately. Three fire tenders were pressed into action within moments.

The godown was filled with raw jute and thick black smoke covered a portion of the area, creating panic among locals.

The fire was controlled at around 11:15 am. The cooling process was carried out for a few more hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The labourers of the jute mill are worried because they suspect that the mill might get shut down again due to losses owing to this fire breakout.