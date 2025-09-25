Fire breaks out at guest house on PA Shah Road, no injuries

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a guest house on Prince Anwar Shah Road on Thursday afternoon, under the jurisdiction of Golf Green Police Station.

Five fire tenders battled the blaze for nearly two hours before dousing the flames. Later, firefighters found a temporary construction on the roof, which they said should not have been there under safety norms. The four-storey commercial building also houses a branch office of an educational institution. No injuries were reported.

According to sources, the fire started around 1 pm on the top floor of the building at 261/12, Prince Anwar Shah Road. The premises were immediately evacuated and police as well as the fire brigade were alerted. Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control within an hour.

The flames were fully extinguished around 3 pm.

Preliminary findings suggest that the blaze originated from a temporary structure on the roof, allegedly used by the guest house as staff accommodation. It is yet to be verified whether this construction had the necessary permissions. While officials suspect the fire may have started during cooking, the exact cause is still under investigation. Forensic experts are likely to visit the site to collect samples for examination.