Fire breaks out at godown, none hurt

KOLKATA: Panic spread in and around the Exide Crossing area after a fire broke out at a tyre showroom-cum-godown on Monday morning.

Five fire tenders were pressed into action and the flames were doused after almost two hours.Around 10:30 am on Monday, a fire broke out inside the closed tyre showroom located on the ground floor of a three-storied building located at 59D, Chowringhee Road. The showroom was closed at the timeWithin minutes after the fire broke out, thick black smoke started spreading inside the building.

Though a maximum number of employees of two offices located on the first and second floor of the building managed to get out, three persons, including a specially-abled man, got trapped inside.