Fire breaks out at godown in Bowbazar area, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread at Bowbazar area after a fire broke out inside a godown full of chemicals, on Friday morning.



Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames which took almost five hours.

According to sources, around 7:30 am on Friday, a fire broke out at the godown located on the ground floor of a building at B B Ganguly street, near Bowbazar and Bidhan Sarani crossing.

Initially, three fire tenders were pressed into action but later two more were added to the fleet. Firefighters faced trouble due to the smoke and were unable to spot the source of the fire.

A few fire fighters also went inside wearing fire resistant suits and gas masks.

After more than two hours, the source of the flames was found. Sources informed that the godown was filled with chemicals used to manufacture glue.

Apart from the godown, there is a bank located on the ground floor as well while the other floors are residential. Fire fighters evacuated the building and rescued the residents unhurt.

Meanwhile, a few drums of chemicals started exploding due to the flames and excessive heat.

As the area was congested, other surrounding buildings were also evacuated as a precautionary measure. At around 11 am, the fire could be brought under control and the flames were completely doused around 12:30 pm. There were no reports of any injury received.