Fire breaks out at four locations in city

Kolkata: Four fire incidents occurred in the city on Friday in four different locations.



A meter box at the ground floor of a six-storied commercial building at CIT Road caught fire in the evening. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to electrical disorder. However, the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. No injuries were reported.

In a second incident, fire broke out in an outer part of an air conditioner at a private bank on the first floor of a four-storied building at Bidhannagar Road. The incident took place in the afternoon. One fire tender was pressed into service. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to electrical disorder. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. No injuries were reported.

In another incident, fire broke out in a roadside feeder box at Bhukailash Road. The incident took place in

the morning.

In this incident too, the fire was caused by electrical disorder. In a separate incident, fire broke out in a kitchen at the ground floor of a five-storied residential building at Central Park. The incident took place in the morning. The fire is suspected to have been caused due to the leakage of an LPG cylinder. No injuries have

been reported.