Fire breaks out at flower market, no casualties reported

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the flower market near Howrah bridge on Sunday afternoon. Some shops in the flower market suffered damages due to fire. However, prompt intervention from the fire brigade ensured quick extinguishing of the fire.

Five fire engines were pressed into service that doused the blaze in less than an hour. The local traders also joined hands with the firefighters. There have been no casualties or any injury due to the fire.

According to sources, work was going on for the installation of hoardings just beside the flower market. The fire may have been caught while carrying out the welding work. However, the Fire department has not revealed the cause of the fire and claimed that a probe will be conducted for the purpose.

In the last few days, there have been many fire incidents in the city with the total number being 25 in the last 15 days. The last ten days witnessed 18 fire incidents.

Last Sunday, a fire broke out at a slum beside the Railway tracks in Ultadanga and several shanties were gutted. The Kalikapur slum off EM Bypass also was gutted by a devastating fire on November 12.