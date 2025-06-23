Fire breaks out at electrical goods store in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A fire broke out late Saturday night on the third and fourth floors of an electrical goods store near Meena Kumari Chowpatty in Cooch Behar town, prompting a five-hour-long firefighting operation.

According to sources, shop owner Sunil Poddar had closed the store around 10 pm and returned home when locals noticed smoke emerging from the upper floors. The fire brigade and Kotwali police were immediately informed.

Three fire engines from the Cooch Behar fire station rushed to the spot. However, initial efforts to douse the flames failed. A JCB machine was used to break the glass and gain access, eventually helping firefighters bring the blaze under control after nearly five hours.

The building housed a variety of electrical appliances, including refrigerators and sofa sets. While the total damage is yet to be assessed, losses are estimated to be in several lakhs of rupees. The incident has once again highlighted the lack of modern firefighting infrastructure in the town. Residents alleged that the delay in controlling the blaze was due to the Fire department’s outdated equipment, inadequate for tackling fires in multi-storey buildings.

Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh and District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik visited the site. De Bhowmik acknowledged the concerns, stating: “Our fire infrastructure is outdated. With new high-rises coming up, we must upgrade the system. I’ve informed Fire minister Sujit Basu and will discuss the issue with department officials.”

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.