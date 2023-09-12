Fire breaks out at e-bike manufacturing unit in Howrah, none injured

Kolkata: About 150 e-rickshaws and e-scooters were gutted in a fire that broke out at a factory in Liluah of Howrah on Monday morning.



No reports of any injuries were received.

The intensity of the fire increased due to the storage of several inflammable articles.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service within five minutes to

douse the flames in an operation that lasted about one and a half hours.

According to sources, on Monday around 9:30 am when normal work was going on, the workers suddenly spotted fire and immediately the factory and the showroom were evacuated.

Within moments, the fire gutted the showroom. The e-rickshaws and e-scooters that were getting manufactured and kept in the showroom were burnt to ashes.

After the fire was brought under control, the fire brigade officials conducted an inspection of the factory.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a spark during some sort of wielding work.