Fire breaks out at Dinhata market godown, none injured

Cooch Behar: Panic spread in the Chowdhary haat area of Dinhata on Tuesday morning after a major fire broke out in the godown of a grocery shop. The flames quickly spread to an adjacent residence, causing significant damage to both properties.

Two fire engines from Dinhata Fire Station were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control. However, local residents alleged that a delay in the arrival of fire engines led to greater destruction. Personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) also joined the firefighting efforts, earning appreciation from residents. According to local sources, the fire originated in the godown of Gauranga Saha, a grocery shop owner. The flames soon engulfed the nearby home of Minati Saha. Both locals and BSF jawans attempted to douse the blaze before the fire brigade arrived.

Pradeep Rai Chaudhary, secretary of the local business committee, expressed concern over the lack of infrastructure: “There’s only one fire station in the entire Dinhata Subdivision. A fire unit should be established in Dinhata Block II. Had the engines arrived earlier, the damage could have been minimised.” Minati Saha, whose house was badly affected, said: “Three rooms have been completely gutted. There is nothing left.” Shop owner Gauranga Saha added: “It’s hard to say where the fire started or how much the total loss is at this point.” Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.