Fire breaks out at ‘Didi No 1’, ‘Dadagiri’ studio in Rajarhat

KOLKATA: On Monday morning, a fire broke out at the DRR Studio in Rajarhat. This studio serves as the nerve centre for Bengal’s most popular reality shows: ‘Didi No 1’, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, and ‘Dadagiri Unlimited’. There has been no report of injury as of now.



According to sources, the fire broke out at around 11 am in two make-up vans at the DRR Studio. The sources informed that the fire originated from one of the ACs inside the make-up vans and quickly spread to the nearby make-up van. Despite efforts by technicians to extinguish the flames using water sourced from a nearby water body, the fire rapidly engulfed the make-up vans, reducing it to ashes within seconds. To combat the blaze, one fire engine was deployed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Zee Bangla has informed that the cause of the fire is still unknown. “There has been an incident of fire breaking out at DRR Studios. The reason for the same is not yet known to us and we are assessing the situation. Fortunately, there has been no major damage, our set is intact and things are well under control. All the crew members are safe,” a spokesperson from Zee Bangla said in a press statement.

‘Didi No 1’ host and TMC Hooghly Lok Sabha candidate Rachana Banerjee said that she’s relieved to know that no crew member was hurt. “It is very sad news. The make-up vans caught fire, which incurred losses but I’m happy that no shooting of ‘Didi No 1’ or ‘Dadagiri’ was underway and hence no one was hurt,” she said. Banerjee said she is supposed to shoot for ‘Didi No 1’ on Wednesday at the same studio.