Fire breaks out at Diamond AC Market, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Rajabagan area after a fire broke out in a shop located on the ground floor of Diamond AC Market early on Tuesday morning. No report of any injury was received.

Five fire tenders were pressed into action and the blaze was doused after about five hours. According to sources, around 4:20 am on Tuesday security personnel of the market spotted smoke inside the market building and informed others.

Immediately the fire brigade and police were informed. While dousing the flames, fire fighters found that the flames had triggered inside a garments’ shop on the ground floor. Later the fire had spread to a few other shops as well. Around 9 am, the fire was controlled. Sources informed that at least five such shops were gutted. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit.