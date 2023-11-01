Fire breaks out at Dhupguri

A fire broke out in the West Daukimari area of the Dhupaguri block on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the partial damage of a house with two rooms charred. Locals managed to extinguish the fire before the fire engines from the Dhupguri fire station.

Minoti Roy, a member of the affected family, explained that her grandson accidentally set fire to a piece of jute while playing, which set fire to the house. As a result, two rooms were completely destroyed by the fire.