Fire breaks out at councillor’s house, none hurt

kolkata: BJP councillor of Asansol and her family members had a miraculous escape after their house was gutted on the wee hours of Sunday.



Two fire tenders doused the flames after almost three hours.

On Sunday fire broke out at the house of Councillor of 102 ward of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) Indrani Acharya’s house at Kulti Sanktoli area. She said that sometime after 3 am, she woke up as some light had disturbed her sleep. After waking up, Acharya saw flames and called her husband. Within moments, the fire started spreading. Acharya along with her two daughters and husband got out of their homes.

Though she called fire brigade after getting out of her house, fire tenders arrived after almost an hour as those had come from Asansol. Acharya and her family members somehow managed to save a laptop as it was needed for her elder daughter’s examination. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Though the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, Acharya family suspect that it will go up to more than Rs one lakh.