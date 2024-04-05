Fire breaks out at CMCH, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after a fire broke out on the third floor of the MCH building on Thursday but no one was reported injured. The medical college authorities have formed a probing committee that will submit a report within 7 days.



Sources said around 2 pm, smoke was seen billowing out of a room on the third floor. The matter was immediately informed to the fire brigade. Two fire tenders swung into action to douse the flame. MCH building is one of the oldest buildings that had obtained a status of heritage. The MCH building houses a laboratory. No patients were however shifted on Thursday following the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police and Fire brigade officers went to the MCH building of the CMCH and took stock of the situation.