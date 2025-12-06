Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Gulshan Colony

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Gulshan Colony in Anandapur after a major fire broke out at a godown of chemicals on Friday morning.

As many as eight fire tenders controlled the blaze after almost two hours. The cooling process was carried out for a few more hours.

According to sources, on Friday at around 10 am, a fire broke out at a godown full of paint and chemicals on the ground floor of a four-storied apartment building in Gulshan Colony. Within moments, the entire godown was gutted.

As a result, the area was covered in black smoke. Immediately, the police and the fire brigade were informed. After a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action initially. Later, six more fire tenders were sent in phases to douse the flames. Before the fire tenders arrived, local people tried to control the flames by throwing water which did

not help much.

Meanwhile, the building was evacuated. The electricity connection to the apartment was also cut off. However, no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the fire brigade officials suspect a short circuit had triggered the flames.