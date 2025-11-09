Fire breaks out at CESC office near Chandni Chowk

Kolkata: Panic gripped central Kolkata on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) office near Chandni Chowk. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the building around 7 a.m., alarming locals and commuters in the busy area.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately after the blaze was reported. Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour before successfully bringing the situation under control. Police and disaster management teams also reached the site to ensure the safety. According to preliminary reports, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, though officials are yet to confirm the exact cause. Fortunately, no casualties or major injuries were reported as it happened on the weekend when the area remains less congested.

Fire department officials have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the blaze and assess the extent of damage to office property.