Fire breaks out at building near Rly track

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in a building having multiple manufacturing units and a bakery close to the Railway track in the Park Circus area on Monday afternoon.

Till last reports came in, the blaze was controlled using 18 fire tenders but it is yet to be doused completely. Due to this, the train services were hampered for more than two hours on the Ballygunge-Park Circus-Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt-Kankurgachhi Chord line.

According to sources, on Monday around 3:20 pm, fire broke out on the top floor of a two-storied building inside which a bakery and several manufacturing units were operational. Within a few minutes, the blaze started spreading and the flames were seen raging out the building through windows. Immediately the train services on the Ballygunge-Park Circus-Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt-Kankurgachhi Chord line were controlled and the overhead power supply in the Chord line at Park Circus Railway Station was disconnected at 3:44 pm.

After almost two-and-a-half hours, the blaze was controlled around 6 pm following which train services resumed. The cooling process had started since evening and was continuing till the last reports came in. No injury was reported.