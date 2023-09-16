Fire breaks out at building in Chandni Chowk, none hurt

kolkata: Tension spread in the Chandni Chowk area after a fire broke out at a building located at 8 Madan Street on Friday evening.



Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Till last reports came in, the fire was brought under control within a short area but flames are still visible. No injury has been reported in the incident so far.

According to sources, around 6:30 pm, shopkeepers around the building spotted thick black smoke coming out from the third floor of the building.

The building is of the LIC but a few other offices are also located there.

However, at the time of the incident the offices were closed. Initially fire fighters faced trouble reaching

the spot with the fire tenders due to narrow passage but later hose pipes were connected to start spraying water.