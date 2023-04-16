Fire breaks out at Bharat Lakshmi Studio, none hurt

Kolkata: A blazing fire erupted on Saturday night at a store room near the parking lot of Bharat Lakshmi Studio, Prince Anwar Shah Road, in Kolkata. Two popular Bengali serials, ‘Ranga Bou’ and ‘Mithai’ are shot in Bharat Lakshmi Studio. However, no casualty or injuries were reported.



Witnesses say the flames could have engulfed the entire studio but immediate intervention of people on the set helped to douse the flame. The cast and crew also contacted the firefighters, who soon reached the spot. Actress Shruti Das, Gourab Roy Chowdhury, Hritojeet Chatterjee and Pritam Das were present when the incident took place on Poila Baisakh. Hritojeet Chatterjee took to social media to share a video of the blaze. No shooting was going on at the ‘Mithai’ set but the actors of ‘Ranga Bou’ were on the set.

“It was an intense fire. Timely responses matter the most and we were able to put it out. Though I’m not sure what caused the fire, it might be due to a shortcut,” said Das.

Though the actors were safe and the fire was brought under control soo , Hritojeet informed them that giant plumes of smoke engulfed the area.

A month back, a similar fire incident took place at NT1 Studio in Tollygunge.

No shooting was taking place at that time and there was no casualty.