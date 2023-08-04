Fire breaks out at Balurghat PHE office

BALURGHAT: A fire broke out at the Public Health Engineering (PHE) office, in Balurghat, on Friday afternoon. The office is situated in the densely populated Tankmore area. However, there was no report of any loss of life or injury. According to an official source, the fire broke out at around 3 pm and the fire brigade was called in immediately. Three fire-engines rushed to the spot and all the employees were safely evacuated.

The fire tenders managed to bring the fire under control after two hours. However, a number of important official documents were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Ashok Mitra, chairman, Balurghat municipality and Bijin Krishna, district magistrate, South Dinajpur reached the spot to take stock of the situation. “A thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire. There is no news of any casualties. All the employees were safely evacuated,” stated the DM. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire broke out due to some electrical devices. Further investigation will give us the details about the incident,” he added.

“A part of the building has collapsed due to the fire.

The firefighters managed to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to other buildings,” Mitra added.