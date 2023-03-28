Fire breaks out at B R Singh Hosp, none hurt

KOLKATA: Panic spread at the B R Singh Hospital of the Eastern Railway in Sealdah after a fire broke out inside a store room on the ground floor of the office building on Monday afternoon. No injury was reported.



According to fire brigade officials, around 2:40 pm they got a call from the hospital. It was found that the fire had broken out on some waste materials inside a store room. Three fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was doused around 4 pm.

Eastern Railway authorities claimed that the fire was extinguished locally by their staff using fire extinguishers.

However, fire brigade authorities claimed that the fire tenders were used to douse the flames.

It is suspected that the flames had broken out due to a short circuit.