Fire breaks out at an apartment in Rajarhat

Kolkata: A fire broke out in an apartment at Newtown, Rajarhat Road on Friday night, causing panic among local residents. Three fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. According to sources, the fire started around 8:30 pm in a flat situated on the fifth floor of a six-storied apartment building near Derozio Memorial College. Initially, a fire tender from a nearby Kali Puja pandal arrived at the scene and began firefighting. Shortly after, two more fire tenders arrived, and together they managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in the incident but an elderly couple fell ill due to smoke inhalation and had to be given oxygen. The absence of serious injuries has provided some comfort to the residents of the building.

Upon receiving the news, police officials from Narayanpur Police Station arrived at the scene, along with local MLA Tapas Chatterjee. While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, there was suspicion that it may have been sparked by burning fireworks. However, preliminary investigations by the fire brigade and police suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The investigation is ongoing, with local residents being questioned to gather further information about the incident.