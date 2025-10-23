Fire breaks out at Amherst Street printing press

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning at a printing press on Amherst Street in central Kolkata, triggering panic among local residents. The incident occurred around dawn, when thick black smoke was seen rising from the building, creating chaos in the narrow, congested lane.

According to local sources, the blaze originated inside a printing press that reportedly stored a large quantity of flammable materials, including paper and ink.

As the fire intensified rapidly, nearby residents immediately informed the Fire department and the police. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

However, the narrow approach roads and tightly packed buildings made it difficult for fire personnel to reach the source of the blaze and do it efficiently.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours, using water jets and foam to contain the spread. The fire also posed a threat to adjacent shops and residential units, leading to temporary evacuation of people from nearby houses as a safety measure.

Fire department officials stated: “We have started an inquiry to determine whether any negligence or safety lapses inside the printing unit triggered the incident. The extent of property damage is still being assessed, but no casualties have been found so far.”