Fire breaks out at 2 residential buildings

Kolkata: Tension spread in Baghajatin area of Jadavpur after a fire broke out in a flat on Tuesday afternoon.

Three fire tenders doused the flames after almost two hours. No injury was reported.

According to sources, on Tuesday around 3:10 pm, fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storied residential building located at D/70, Baghajatin Station Road. Immediately, the building was evacuated and the electricity connection was cut off to avert more damages. Meanwhile, three fire tenders were pressed into action. After almost one-and-a-half hours, the blaze

was brought under control. Later, the cooling process was carried out for almost half-an-hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The top floor flat where the fire broke out was damaged completely.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a stack of paper on the third-floor staircase of a residential building in Thakurpukur area. Four fire tenders doused the flames after almost one hour. No injury was reported.