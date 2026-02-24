Fire at tower in Urbana housing, ‘none injured’

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Urbana housing complex in Anandapur after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of tower IV on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among the residents.

Due to the advanced fire fighting management system of the housing complex, the fire did not spread much and was controlled by the time two fire tenders arrived. The fire was doused after almost one and a half hours.

Around 10:40 am on Monday, a fire broke out at a flat on the fourth floor of Tower IV of the posh housing complex where many Tollywood celebrities like Raj Chakraborty and Dev reside. Actor Payel Sarkar, who lives in the same tower where the fire had broken out. According to Sarkar, her domestic help spotted the smoke from the kitchen and alerted her. Immediately, she and her family members, along with other residents, evacuated the building and reached a safe zone. Meanwhile, the security personnel, with the help of the firefighting management system, acted quickly and were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading.

After a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action. Around 12:10 pm, the fire was doused. It is suspected that a short circuit in the AC machine had triggered the flames. However, the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injury reported.