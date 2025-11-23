Fire at TMC SIR help camp sparks political debate

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC)-run SIR help camp in Kalyani was allegedly set ablaze late on Friday night, triggering tension in the area. The camp, located in Ward 6 of Kalyani Municipality, was being used to assist residents with issues related to the ongoing SIR voter-list revision process.

According to local sources, flames were first spotted by residents nearby, after which police and fire officials arrived and brought the situation under control. A large banner featuring party leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee was among the materials damaged in the fire.

Following the incident, TMC leaders accused the BJP of intentionally targeting the camp to disrupt their outreach efforts.

Kalyani Municipality Chairman Animesh Raychowdhury condemned the incident, calling it “an attack on democratic rights” and alleging that the BJP was trying to intimidate people seeking help with the SIR process. Ward councillor Shyamal Das also criticised the attack, stating that people had been visiting the camp in large numbers because they trusted the party’s support.

The BJP, however, strongly denied any involvement. Local BJP MLA Ambika Ray dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Officers are examining whether the blaze was accidental or deliberately triggered. No arrests have been made so far.