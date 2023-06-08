Fire at Surya Sen Market doused after 4 hours

Tension spread near Jagat Cinema Crossing in Sealdah area after a fire broke out at the Surya Sen Market on Tuesday night.

The fire was doused with the help of 10 fire tenders after about four hours. State Fire minister Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to sources, around 9 pm on Tuesday night fire broke out on the third floor of the five storied market complex beside Jagat Cinema hall.

Local people reportedly claimed that several gas cylinders had exploded. However, police claimed that the floor was vacant.

Due to congested areas and narrow lanes, dire fighters faced trouble while dousing the flames. The fire was extinguished around 12 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injury reported.