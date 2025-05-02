Fire at Sector-V factory, none injured

Kolkata: Within just two days of the fire in a hotel in Mechhua, Burrabazar which killed 14 persons, a major fire broke out at a hologram manufacturing factory in Salt Lake Sector V on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among the staff of the other adjacent office buildings.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, who was on his way to his office, came to know about the incident and reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sources said, around 2 pm on Friday, fire broke out at the said factory located at the CN block. Within a few moments, the fire began spreading. Explosions also took place as the factory had stocked chemicals for hologram manufacturing. Initially, three fire tenders were pressed into action but later eight more were added to the fleet. The fire was controlled after almost four hours.

The said factory reportedly had a completion certificate from the former Bidhannagar Municipality. The fire licence was up to date. Despite the fire fighting system being installed, it did not work.

Sources informed that the investigation will be done to ascertain the cause of fire and to find out why the fire fighting system didn’t work. Till last reports came in, the cooling process was afoot to ensure zero pocket fires which may trigger the flames.