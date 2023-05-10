Fire at Saraf House near Raj Bhavan; Guv, CM visit spot

A major fire broke out at Saraf House located near Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning triggering panic among people.

About 14 fire tenders managed to douse the flames after almost five-and-a-half hours. Two persons, including a fire fighter, suffered minor injuries. Governor C V Ananda Bose saw the smoke and went to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with state Fire minister Sujit Bose and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal also went to the site.

A nationalised bank’s office is located at Saraf House whose canteen was on the roof. Around 10 am on Wednesday, fire broke out inside the canteen. Soon, multiple LPG cylinders exploded, which intensified the fire. Within minutes, the structures on the roof were gutted. Initially, six fire tenders were sent but later nine more were rushed to the spot in phases.

While spraying water, fire fighters faced trouble as the windy weather spread the fire. At least four air-conditioning machines exploded due to the flames. A security guard of the building suffered minor injuries during evacuation. He was rescued and rushed to SSKM Hospital. A fire-fighter also suffered minor injuries on his hands while dousing the flames.

After the incident, Bose along with the police officers and medical staff of the Raj Bhavan, went to the spot. He initially said the local police and fire brigade are trying to douse the flames. Later he said: “The fire department has done an excellent job. Police have also maintained the traffic well. Doctors and staff of Raj Bhavan had also cooperated with them.”

The Chief Minister interacted with Goyal and others and took stock of the situation. She also said the fire brigade personnel had done well to control the flames. In the afternoon, a 55 metre ladder was brought using which a group of firemen sprayed water. Around 3:40 pm, the fire was doused completely.