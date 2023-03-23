Fire at salon in Hatibagan doused after about 2 hours, none hurt

Tension spread near Hatibagan Crossing after a fire broke out in a salon located on the ground floor of a two storied building at 41, Aurobindo Sarani on Wednesday morning.

Four fire tenders controlled the flames after almost two hours.

Around 11:30 am on Wednesday local people saw smoke coming out from a salon. Within moments the staff of the salon rushed out to save themselves. Fire brigade and police were informed promptly.

Four fire tenders were pressed into action promptly. But till the time fire tenders reached the spot, fire had started spreading which reportedly damaged a portion of a house adjacent to it.

However, fire fighters managed to stop the fire from spreading and controlled the flames around 1:30 pm. Later cooling process was carried out for a few more hours. No one was injured in the incident.