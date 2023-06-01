Fire at Paribahan Bhavan, none hurt

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at Paribahan Bhavan on Ganesh Chandra Avenue in the city’s central business district on Thursday. Eleven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze on the fourth floor of the building that houses a division of the state government’s Public Health Engineering Department, reported at around 10 am. State Fire minister Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation. None was injured in the fire as the office staff were yet to arrive. Due to the narrow passage of the building, fire fighters faced trouble while dousing the flames. A fire-fighter reportedly fell sick due to the heat



and smoke. He was rushed to a local hospital. The flames were doused at around 4 pm. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit.