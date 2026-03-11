Fire at Mio Amore unit in Anandapur doused after 3 hrs, none hurt

Kolkata:Tension gripped the Kasba Industrial Estate in Anandapur on Monday evening after a fire broke out at the Mio Amore confectionery production unit.

The incident, which reportedly occurred between 7:30 pm and 8 pm, prompted a swift response from authorities, with three fire tenders battling the blaze for nearly three hours. No injuries were reported.

Sources said the fire originated in the factory’s generator room. Thick smoke quickly spread through the air duct system, alarming employees who were working inside. They rushed out immediately, and the police and fire brigade were informed. Firefighters arrived promptly, bringing the situation under control after an intense three-hour operation. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still being assessed.

The incident revived memories of a tragic blaze on the night of January 25 at a godown in Nazirabad near Anandapur, which claimed 27 lives. Eighteen bodies were identified, and the remains of 16 victims were handed over to their families, while procedural delays held up the release of two bodies.

Authorities have urged industrial units in the area to review fire safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.