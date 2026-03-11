Fire at market near Gobardanga Station guts several shops

Kolkata: A fire that broke out at a hotel in a market beside Gobardanga Railway Station on Tuesday morning destroyed several shops and partially damaged several others, officials said. No casualties were reported.



Three fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighters took nearly four hours to bring the blaze under control in the congested railway market beside the station on the Sealdah–Bongaon line.

The fire started at a food outlet near platform No. 1 of the station. Cylinders stored at the hotel reportedly exploded, causing the flames to spread quickly to adjoining shops.

Shopkeepers and residents noticed the flames early in the morning when many establishments had not yet opened. Passersby alerted the market committee and local traders, who rushed to the spot. Some traders initially tried to douse the flames with water before informing the fire brigade.

Meanwhile, shop owners hurried to remove goods from their establishments and place them on the railway platform and tracks to prevent further losses. By the time firefighters began operations, several shops had already been gutted.

Fire department officials said the blaze might have been caused by a short circuit, though other possible causes are also being examined.

Railway sources said the smoke caused temporary inconvenience on the platform, but train services were not affected.