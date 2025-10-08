Fire at Jodhpur Park market, shops damaged

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Jodhpur Park market area on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a shop near the Lake area.

One firefighter fell ill while battling the blaze and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the fire was first spotted around 3:30 pm at a shop adjacent to the Jodhpur Park fish market. Police and fire brigade officials were immediately informed. As the market was closed at the time, no shop owners were present.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service, but by the time they arrived, the flames had started spreading to an adjoining shop. The store contained inflammable materials, raising fears that the fire could take a serious turn.

Prompt action by firefighters brought the blaze under control by around 4:30 pm. During the operation, a firefighter from the Tollygunge Fire Station, identified as Anil Pal, fell ill after inhaling toxic smoke. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The fire was completely extinguished by 5:45 pm. While fire brigade officials said that one shop—covering an area of about 400 square feet—was gutted, police sources reported that two shops were damaged in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.