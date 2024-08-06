Fire at godown in Ultadanga, none injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a plywood factory in Ultadanga on Tuesday. No injury was reported in the incident.

Eight fire tenders doused the flames after almost four hours. But before the flames were extinguished, a warehouse full of wooded logs was also gutted.

According to sources, around 5:05 am on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a plywood factory located at 11/A, Canal Circular Road in the Ultadanga area. Within a few moments, the fire started spreading to another adjacent factory.

Police and fire brigade were informed. Initially four fire tenders were pressed into action. After an hour, four more fire tenders were added to the fleet.

While firefighters started dousing the flames, local residents alerted the others and evacuated the factories and warehouses in the area.

Due to flammable materials inside the factory, the fire took a devastating shape. Around 7:15 am, the blaze was controlled. Around 9 am, the fire was completely doused.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.